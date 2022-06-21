Stock & Land
Home/Markets

Lamb, mutton prices tumble as some big buyers take a step back

By Leann Dax
Updated June 21 2022 - 9:13pm, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUYER: Rex Bormann, Mannum, bought the 14 Suffolk-cross mixed sex lambs for $148 at the Mount Pleasant, SA, sheep market.

All the eastern states lamb indicators fell at the end of last week and in this week's early trading.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.