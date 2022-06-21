All the eastern states lamb indicators fell at the end of last week and in this week's early trading.
Light lambs tumbled the most and lost 35 cents a kilogram carcase weight, down on the previous week and the same time last year back 43c/kg to sit at 749c/kg cwt.
Trade lambs dipped 16c/kg back to 773c/kg cwt.
Heavy lambs fell 24c/kg to rest at 777c/kg.
Restocking lambs softened 5c/kg to settle at 761c/kg.
The only indicator to push above its weight in recent weeks has been mutton, however, prices fell 22c/kg to 626c/kg cwt as primary producers across Victoria and NSW continued the flush of plainer sheep.
Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service said quality was a factor and some bigger export and domestic players were not operating at full capacity.
Opening markets on Monday showed mixed price patterns, however, Victoria may still suffer some bouts of volatility depending on processor participation.
There was solid demand for the very best trade weight lambs in Victoria as the looming winter shortage started to pressure supermarket and domestic processors.
Rates in NSW again headed south, while at Bendigo earlier this week there were some slight price gains for top-quality trade lambs weighing 21-24kg cwt.
Heavy lambs were unchanged and averaged 740c/kg cwt.
Meanwhile, further north at Dubbo, NSW, prices for trade Merino lambs were up to $20 cheaper.
This was despite Merino lamb skins which still commanded some reasonable value due to the wool price.
The better-finished lambs, 20-24kg, sold at $126-$181.
Meanwhile, heavy-weight Merino lambs made from $184-$200.
Demand for extra-heavy lambs at Dubbo, 26-30kg, struggled to attract a great deal of attention from the buying gallery and slipped $12-$14 to average 755c/kg cwt.
Buyers found it challenging trying to purchase the big and super heavy lambs, 30kg and heavier, with only limited supplies on offer.
The bulk sold from $236-$276 to average 730c/kg cwt.
Not all buyers participated in the mutton market and all grades showed cheaper price trends.
Trade sheep dipped $15 due to quality and averaged 635c/kg cwt.
Heavy sheep suffered a price correction with rates up to $20 cheaper.
Heavy ewes sold at $155-$228 to average 469c/kg cwt.
Ballarat on Tuesday followed the similar price patterns as Bendigo.
Nicely-weighted domestic slaughter lambs, 22-24kg, were firm to $4 cheaper and made from $180-$206
Heavy lambs were well supplied with a considerable portion weighing more than 30kg.
Prices for the super-heavy lambs sold $9 cheaper and ranged from $236-$298 to average 750c/kg cwt.
