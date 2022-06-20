Victor Romano has got a profitable mix of potatoes and beef down to a fine art at his east Gippsland property, which also happens to feature a rather fine homestead.
The 69-year-old has always worked very hard to keep the 571-hectare (1413 acres) property, named South Moormurng, in ideal shape but admits to being a little bored this season.
"We're not growing spuds this year because I put the place up for sale and, this time of the year, I'm usually flat out getting the country ready to plant because we start planting next month," Mr Romano said.
The normal system is to plant 40ha of potatoes, creating a roughly 10-year rotation, with about 350 Angus breeding cows and calves on the rest of the land.
It's been such a profitable year, Mr Romano had delayed selling cattle, but Mr Capes said the enterprise's ability to make a handsome return on investment would likely be the most attractive element of the sale.
At the moment, South Moormurng has 350 cows about a third of the way through calving, 80 or so yearling steers and more than 100 young heifers, all of which Mr Romano said could be included in the sale.
But the humble potato should not be underestimated. While the area cropped each year was less than a tenth of the property, Mr Romano estimated potatoes contributed 40-45 per cent of the enterprise's income.
Of course, potatoes love water and soft, well drained soils. Accordingly, South Moormurng's flat to gently undulating sandy loams are irrigated with a secure entitlement of 277 megalitres.
There are three bores, a 380-metre centre pivot, a 500m lateral irrigator, a hard hose irrigator that can travel up to 600m without stopping, and more than 4 kilometres of underground mains.
The setup means all the pastured land can be irrigated.
Potatoes aside, Bill Wyndham & Co agent Michael Capes said his client's boredom was testament to South Moormurng's carefully laid-out infrastructure.
"They've actually done so much to this farm, it's all ready to go, and there's really nothing to do other than feed cows," Mr Capes said.
South Moormurng is fenced into paddocks and laneways that allow for efficient movement to and from the cattle yards that can comfortably work about 100 cows and calves, while Mr Capes described the shedding as excellent.
The fertile and productive land could grow almost anything, he said, including intensive horticulture, dairy, cattle and sheep grazing, or turf production.
There is, in fact, a turf farm next door.
And although Mr Capes insisted the house would not sell the farm, the architect-designed, two-storey, three-bedroom homestead is impressive.
The upstairs master bedroom with ensuite and separate study overlooks the downstairs living area with its soaring stone feature wall.
There's a freshly-renovated kitchen, new carport and large entertaining room, too.
Expressions of interest close on July 21 and agents expect South Moormurng will make $7.5 million to $8m. Contact Mr Capes on 0418 514 258.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
