Farmers raise vital funds for Euroa Health's Urgent Care Centre

Annabelle Cleeland
By Annabelle Cleeland
June 16 2022 - 6:00am
Generosity: Euroa Health manager Melissa Seymour with board member Chris Thomson and Fred Swift, 3, who received a five-figure donation from livestock buyers and farmers at Euroa.

Livestock buyers dug deep on the back of the generosity of farmers to raise more than $20,000 towards vital equipment needed for Euroa Health's Urgent Care Centre.

