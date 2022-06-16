Livestock buyers dug deep on the back of the generosity of farmers to raise more than $20,000 towards vital equipment needed for Euroa Health's Urgent Care Centre.
The original target of $12,000 was "knocked out of the park", according to Elders Euroa livestock agent Joe Allen with the sale of two pens of cattle, as well as local monetary donations, to raise nearly $23,000.
Advertisement
"The fundraiser had a good level of support from local producers who were happy to donate to a cause very relevant to the community," Mr Allen said.
"The strong livestock market over the last two years supported the strong donations, with even just one beast valued at more than $2000."
Euroa Health special project manager Melissa Seymour said the funds would purchase an Efficia Monitor, which directly connected with Ambulance Victoria's vital patient information, as well as a new treatment bed to replace an outdated stainless steel theatre bed.
"These community fundraisers are so important to Euroa Health being able to serve our community with quality care," Ms Seymour said.
"Fundraisers like this ensure the viability of our Urgent Care Centre so our community doesn't have to travel to regional centres for health care.
MORE READING:
"We are a community-owned hospital and without this extra funding and local support we struggle, as we are not publicly funded."
Ms Seymour thanked the generosity of the region's farmers who donated cattle to the fundraiser.
"We invest in them and they are investing in us," she said.
"Farmers who donated said they never know when they might need to use our services so they wanted to donate so that we were there when they need us.
"It was nice to see that demographic as we are unlikely to reach them on their farm unless there is something wrong."
Euroa Health chief executive Cherree Hunter was thrilled to return radiology to Euroa the community to access but said resources were limited for the additional funds required for the equipment needed to support the patients.
"Our community does not need to sit in a neighbouring emergency department for hours waiting for assistance - if we can help them locally and without the long delay," Ms Hunter said.
The Hayes family of Tarcombe Herefords, Ruffy, donated cattle, which principal Tim Hayes said was a worthy cause.
"We need to ensure it has support wherever possible because our local farming families may need this care anytime," Mr Hayes said.
Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.
Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.