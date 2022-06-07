Garrison and Westside Meats' feedlots dominated the buying gallery at the Echuca's June store sale on Monday, absorbing nearly 40 per cent of the 1000-head yarding.
Prices peaked at $2400 a head for heavy Angus weaners, while heifers hit $2200, and cows sold from $1100-$2200, according to Echuca Stock Agents' Association.
Advertisement
The yarding featured several lines of young spring-drop calves, which Nutrien Echuca livestock agent Trent Storm said were well-bred but lightweight, with the majority less than 300 kilograms.
"Demand for cows and calves was selective based on quality," Mr Storm said.
"The feedlots went head-to-head, with Garrison strongest on the better, bigger beef steers, and Westside strong on the heifers."
READ MORE:
He said there was significant local demand from across northern Victoria on restocking cattle, with 150-200 kilogram Angus-Friesian-cross steers fetching competitive prices.
"The beef run was very good quality with the majority of the yarding weaner cattle," Mr Storm said.
"Prices for heavy weaners were a conservative 550-600 cents a kilogram, while lighter weaners, 250-350kg were consistently 600-650c/kg and up to 700c/kg in some cases."
Vendor PJ Park sold 23 Charolais steer weaners to $2350, and 20 Charolais heifers to $1940, while Omicron Pastoral sold 17 Angus heifer weaners to $2030.
Another feature of the sale was Baroda Park sold six Angus-cross cows with calf at feet to $3500.
Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.
Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.