Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Yea cattle prices ease as major buyers move in at monthly market

Rob Muirhead
By Rob Muirhead
June 6 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COOLING OFF: Elders Yea livestock manager Jamie Quinlan said prices eased at Yea's monthly store sale on Friday.

Cattle prices dipped as the volume of steers and heifers eased at Yea's monthly store sale on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Muirhead

Rob Muirhead

Journalist

Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.