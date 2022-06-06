Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Wheels turn slowly on new grass-fed body Cattle Australia

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
June 6 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STILL GOING: Efforts to set up a new, more democratic grass-fed cattle producer body are still underway.

QUESTIONS still surround exactly how and when a new peak body representing grass-fed cattle producers will kick into action but it has now become clear there will be no super organisation taking up the reins on July 1.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.