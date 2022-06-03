Stock & Land
Bairnsdale cows and calves headline fortnightly store sale as wet weather looms

Bryce Eishold
Updated June 3 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:55am
TOP SALE: Vendor Jim Pendergast, Benambra, sold a pen of cows with calves at footy to Annemarie Henderson, Gelantipy, for $3950.

Fewer quality pens of cattle were offered at Bairnsdale on Friday in a mixed and winter-like yarding.

