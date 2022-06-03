Fewer quality pens of cattle were offered at Bairnsdale on Friday in a mixed and winter-like yarding.
Agents yarded about 700 cattle for the fortnightly store cattle where a handful of weaner pens and a cow and calf consignment were the highlights at the market.
Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies said a few buyers from central and South Gippsland were also in attendance.
The good black steers were on par and sold to firm rates, but the secondary cattle were a shade cheaper," he said.
"It was a mixed yarding of cattle, however, our country still looks okay at the moment.
"It hasn't been too wet or too dry, it's just been a mild winter so far.
Bill Wynham & Co livestock manager Colin Jones said quality cattle were few and far between.
"It was a mixed-quality yarding and there weren't a lot of well-bred cattle there," he said.
There were a few handy pens of weaner cattle but in terms of older cattle, there were a lot of odds and sods.
"We had some feedlot competition along with some Gippsland competition, and locals were also very strong."
Among the major sales was 10 first-calving Hereford heifers with Shorthorn/Hereford-cross calves at foot, six to eight weeks, which sold for $3950.
The pen of cows and calves were consigned by Jim Pendergast, Benambra, and bought by Annemarie Henderson, Gelantipy
P & L Webb, Orbost, sold nine Angus-cross steers, 538kg, for $2720 or 505c/kg.
D Plowman, Cobungra, sold 14 Angus steers, 413kg, for $2480 or 600c/kg and 15 Angus steers, 388kg, for $2290 or 590c/kg.
K Treasure, Stratford, sold eight Hereford steers, 421kg, for $2200 or 522c/kg.
D Pollard sold seven Speckle Park steers, 400kg, for $2150 or 537c/kg.
PJ & P Neven, Tubbut, sold 16 Angus steers, 381kg, for $2160 or 566c/kg and 21 Angus steers, 284kg, for $1930 or 679c/kg.
R Anderson, Bairnsdale, sold eight Shorthorn steers, 353kg, for $1990 or 563c/kg and 10 steers, 360kg, for $1990.
J Wood, Bundalaguah, sold 14 Charolais steers, 352kg, for $1950 or 553c/kg.
Tingaringy Fisheries, Marloo, 15 Angus steers, 389kg, for $2330 or 598c/kg and 13 steers, 340kg, for $2230 or 655c/kg.
D Eagleson, Buchan sold 10 Angus steers, 322kg, for $1990 or 618c/kg.
In the female section, Larnook, Buchan, sold nine pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers for $2340 and eight PTIC heifers for $3160.
R Anderson sold 10 Angus heifers, 326kg, for $1710 or 524c/kg.
R Deluca, Bairnsdale, sold 12 Hereford heifers, 300kg, for $1600 or 533c/kg.
LT Rijs, Genoa, sold 27 Angus heifers, 292kg, for $1600 or 547c/kg and 27 heifers, 292kg, for $1590 or 544c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 25 heifers, 267kg, for $1530 or 573c/kg and 22 heifers, 240kg, for $1520 or 633c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
