Rising costs, labor shortages limiting dairy sector growth, says analyst

Andrew Miller
Updated June 3 2022 - 2:47am, first published 1:30am
Despite improving profitability in the dairy sector, milk production was likely to remain flat for some time to come, according to Dairy Australia's Industry Insights and Analysis manager, John Droppert.

