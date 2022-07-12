Suffolk breeders Doug and Lorelle Deppeler are optimistic about their move into semi-retirement, but believe the iconic meat breed will always be part of their lives.
From the time Mr Deppeler left school in 1970 to now, he has run the stud which celebrates its 52nd anniversary this year.
Advertisement
"I grew up on a couple of farms out from Geelong and the family moved up here in 1977," he said.
"My brother and I were both interested in farming and getting more land.
"We started it at a property at Modewarre."
READ MORE:
Now based at Derrinallum, halfway between Geelong and Hamilton, the Deppelers have begun to downsize their operation as they enter semi-retirement.
"We're running 60 stud ewes in the Suffolk breed and also 60 White Suffolk ewes," Mr Deppeler said.
"We would sell normally about 40 rams, 20 of each breed, annually."
The stud traditionally ran black-faced Suffolks and in recent years turned to offer White Suffolks as part of its annual consignment.
"We've always liked the Suffolks because they have that appeal to them; they have beautiful, lean meat and they're traditionally known for their ease of lambing," Mr Deppeler said.
"I've been involved with sheep all my life in different ways and I believe Suffolks have a character all of their own."
One benefit of the breed according to Mr Deppeler is their versatility in all kinds of climates.
"They're obviously a carcase breed and the Suffolks are quick growing with lean meat," he said.
"There's Suffolks in all parts of Australia and I know for a fact there are even Suffolks in some of the coldest and highest parts of the country where it snows regularly in winter.
"Some years ago we had a client that was regularly taking them out into almost desert country in the Mallee because they are so hardy and can walk long distances."
The decision to downsize and disperse the commercial flock of crossbred and mixed used for prime lambs will enable the pair to concentrate more on the stud side of the operation.
"We're very comfortable with what we're doing now and our lifestyle," Mr Deppeler said.
Advertisement
"We were looking forward to the chance of getting around the sheep shows in semi-retirement and travelling to other parts of Australia to see some sheep.
"COVID said no to that, but we do plan to get around now to attend some shows and stud sales which were once difficult to do when we were working flat out."
The pair also plan to show their breed at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in July, along with assistance from their daughter Rebecca.
"She helps us out immensely, in particular with the showing," he said.
"The reason we go to shows is to compare our sheep with other studs and also the opportunity to network."
A silver lining of the pandemic for the stud according to Mr Deppeler is the expansion of the stud rams into other states, with sheep going north and west across the respective borders since COVID-19.
Advertisement
"We've sold three rams interstate and elite stud ewes, including the top-priced ewe in the Elite Show & Sale for $2700 last year to a buyer from northern NSW," he said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.