Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Myrtleford's $5-million weaner sale extravaganza

Annabelle Cleeland
By Annabelle Cleeland
May 25 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SOLD: Cattle at Myrtleford. File photo.

Myrtleford's autumn weaner sale fetched nearly $5 million in revenue as new records were set for the 2000-head yarding.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annabelle Cleeland

Annabelle Cleeland

Journalist

Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.