Myrtleford's $5-million weaner sale extravaganza

Myrtleford's autumn weaner sale fetched nearly $5 million in revenue as new records were set for the 2000-head yarding.
Nutrien Ivone Agencies principal Dan Ivone said a pen of nine-month-old steers raised the price bar at the selling centre after hitting $2600 a head on Friday.
Mr Ivone said most prices for the 1000 weaner steers offered fell between 640-680 cents a kilogram, and averaged $2145.
"We have never had a pen of 9-10-month-old steers make this sort of money at our sales," Mr Ivone said.
"It was a good yarding of cattle and prices were what we expected - there were no extremes, it was just solid demand that held right through to the end."
The top price of $2600 was paid for 21 Angus steers, 9-10-months-old that averaged 401kg, by Brewer Black Simmental bloodlines, and offered by KA & AC McCormack, Ovens.
Vendors M & I Dussin were pipped for the top price, when their pen of 26 Angus steers, 402kg, by Jade Park Angus, sold to $2580, while LC Chalmers sold six Angus steers, 8-10 months, 410kg, to $2500.
In the female run, heifers peaked at $2510, with demand strengthened by local backgrounding competition and feedlots.
Mr Ivone said cattle prices were anticipated to remain strong, with most of the heifers purchased by feedlotters suggesting breeding stock would not flood the market.
The top price paid for females was $2510, paid for 18 Angus heifers, 525kg, offered by Carns & Thompson, while the second-highest price of $2400 was paid for 14 Angus heifers, 361kg, offered by Dalander Pty Ltd.
C & V Grant sold 17 Angus heifers, 388kg, to $2380, while eight Hereford heifers, 406kg, offered by One Oak, by Coorong Herefords bloodlines, fetched $2170.
Cow and calves averaged $3994, with the top price of $2900 paid for four Angus heifers and calves at foot, from local vendor G Lovel, using Jade Park Angus bloodlines.
The 54 pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers averaged $2145, while the 48 cows and calves sold averaged $3288.
Murmungee breeder Scott Witherow sold 30 Angus weaner steers to $2200, 714c/kg, and 34 Angus heifers to $1830, 650c/kg, for a draft average of $1915.
Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.
