Prime cattle head south to Victoria in search of better prices

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
May 19 2022 - 2:00am
VENDOR: Evelyn Indian, Endean Park, Tarwin Lower, sold 41 Angus steers including a pen of 14, 606kg, for 3200 at Leongatha on Friday.

Victorian processors continue to face significant labour shortages as northern Australian graziers send their cattle south in search of better prices.

Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

