Stock & Land

Vic farmer pleads guilty to animal cruelty following death of sheep

Updated May 17 2022 - 1:18am, first published 12:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONVICTED: A western Victorian farmer was fined for animal cruelty. Photo: File.

A western Victorian farmer has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges at the Horsham Magistrates' Court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.