Stock & Land

Victorian horticulture farmers encouraged to join Agriculture Victoria's Horticulture Farm Monitor Pilot

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated May 9 2022 - 8:10pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HELPING HAND: New insights will be given to fruit pickers across Australia. File photo.

Horticulture producers across Victoria will receive business insights from a new Agriculture Victoria farm monitor program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.