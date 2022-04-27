Victoria's peak rural and regional council body has questioned whether Infrastructure Australia has a role, in light of an independent report showing federal governments are ignoring the body's findings when it comes to road and transport funding.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
