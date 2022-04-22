Firearm storage laws to change from August

Storage laws for certain handguns are set to change from August 2022, and owners are being warned to check the requirements or risk imprisonment.

The new laws are as follows:

Firearms must be stored in a purpose-built steel storage receptacle

The steel must be of a thickness of at least 1.6mm (which complies with Australian/New Zealand Standard 1594:2002).

If the receptacle weighs less than 150 kilograms when it is empty, it must be bolted to the structure of the premises.

The receptacle must be locked with a lock of sturdy construction when the firearm is stored in it

The upcoming storage changes also apply to people who are newly licensed or applying for a licence and people who plan to buy or get a firearm.

The new storage conditions mean that licence holders must not store firearms in receptacles built of hard wood.

The major change brings the storage of category A and B longarms into line with current requirements for category C, D, and general category handguns.



Failure to comply with storage requirements, could result in 60 penalty units or 12 months imprisonment increasing up to 240 penalty units or four years' imprisonment depending on the category of firearm being carried and used.

For more information head to the Victoria Police website.

