BoM makes the call on the autumn break

WHERE THE RAIN FELL: Rainfall totals for the past 24 hours. Source Bureau of Meteorology.

The weather bureau is cautiously predicting the arrival of the autumn break, after nearly three days of steady, soaking rain covered much of the north of the state.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Mark Anolak said a slow-moving rain band had moved from South Australia to Victoria, bringing falls for the last 36 hours.

"It's been persistent, steady, soaking rain," Mr Anolak said.

"We are trying to find an exact definition of what the autumn break is



"Generally we are saying 25 millimetres in three days is what we term the autumn break, at this time of the year.

"And that's certainly what we have seen, over northern Victoria."

The Wimmera, Mallee and north country saw falls of 30-50mm in the last few days.

The rain would clear from western districts from late this morning, finally moving away from the north-east overnight.

Mr Anolak said the rain was the result of an upper-level trough that dragged 'quite a bit of moisture' from the Indian Ocean, across Australia and in turn caused a band of rain, over Victoria.

"This particular rain band would be independent of La Nina.



"It's one of those systems that develops around this time of year, where a front, or low pressure system, moves across the state and drags moisture from the Indian Ocean across the country

"It's allowed for a long, persistent rain band, over the state."

The highest rainfall the last 24 hours was Mt Buller with 67mm.

Euroa had falls of between 50-60mm, with other recordings of 37mm at Nanneella, 38mm at Niemur, NSW, and 48 to 60 mm north of Nhill and Netherby.

Merton had 63mm, while the highest falls in the last 24 hours were in the Shepparton, Seymour, Mansfeld and Benalla.

"The rain band conveniently aligned itself north of the Western Highway, so northern parts of the Wimmera and southern parts of the Mallee probably saw most of the rainfall on Sunday and Monday."