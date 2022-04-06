'Incredible' Euroa yarding ignites prices

Young spring-drop replacements were attractive to southern cattle producers who were willing to chase cattle as high as $2900 at Euroa's monthly store sale today.

But it was the feedlot buyers who were the backbone of the 2000-head yarding, willing to pay up to $2820 for grown steers and more than $2300 for heifers, with majority of the lead drafts of spring-drop calves falling from $1950 to $2200 a head.

Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Daniel Fischer said the "incredible" run of cattle were chased strongly by major feedlot buyers and local backgrounders.

"Heavy feeder steers were met with very strong competition with four feedlots operating mostly on the black steers, 430 to 500 kilograms, commanding more than 600 cents a kilogram," Mr Fischer said.

"The majority of the yarding were lead drafts of spring-drop calves that would have normally be retained for the June sale but with drying conditions they have been sold early."

Front and centre of the gallery were commission buyers Andrew Lowe, Duncan Brown and Peter Tuohey, which Mr Fischer said were influential at the sale.

Heavy feeder steers were met with very strong competition and returned more than 600c/kg for black cattle more than 450kg.

"There were some light calves that made $1850, and close to 930c/kg, and they had plenty of frame," he said.

"Compared to the cattle that were offered in February, these were true-to-frame cattle.

"The calves presented today were in true store condition so while you were paying higher cents a kilogram, you were getting a much bigger calf for your money."



Dore Holdings, Benalla sold a draft of 104 Angus and Charolais cattle averaged $2119, which topped at $2580 for a pen of 25 Angus steers, av 809kg, and $1970 for a pen of 22 Charolais heifers, av 309kg. Their lighter pen of 23 Charolais heifers, 284kg, sold to $1860, and fetched the highest cents a kilogram value in their draft at 655c/kg.

The Stubbes, Gooram Springs, produce light weight weaners for the north-east store markets and offered 150 Angus and Black Baldy cattle, that topped at $2010 for a pen of 20 Angus steers, av 248kg, or 810c/kg, while a pen of 30 Angus heifers topped their female offering at $1820, or 743c/kg.

Moranding Park, Kilmore, were another notable vendor, selling 112 Angus that hit $2360 for steers, and $$2160 for heifers, or 704c/kg and 730c/kg respectively.

Dorothy Pyke, Watson Park, sold 114 Angus that sold to $2160 for a pen of 20 Angus steers, av 299kg, or 722c/kg, while the females peaked at $1980, for 20 Angus heifers, 306kg, or 647c/kg.

Tom Montalto, Mimosa Glen at Donnybroo, sold 68 Angus steers, that sold to a draft high of of $2130, or 761c/kg, with the entire draft av $2024, or 806c/kg.