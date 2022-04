Yea calves again hit 800 cents a kilogram

+6













MORE GALLERIES

Young calves at Yea pushed higher, at the April store sale.



Agents yarded 2059 head of steers, heifers, cows and calves.

Read more:



Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock agent Tyson Bush said he thought the first, heavier pens of cattle were 'a touch easier.

"But once you got onto the black cattle they were in around 600 cents a kilogram, which is pretty good going."

He said the middle run of steers eased very slightly.

"Once you came in under 300kg, it got back up to that 750-900c/kg."

Mr Bush said there were not enough cattle, in the mid-range, for buyers to put truckloads of cattle together.

"That's probably why it was a bit easier.

"Producers turned off the tops of their spring-drop calves, to test the water, we have spring drop weaner sale in May, with 2500-3000 cattle.

"That is probably a sample of what you are going to see."

The season was drying off and the weather was starting to cool.

"We need the rain, while its still warm, to get a bit of growth."

Elders Yea livestock manager Jamie Quinlan said

Mimosa Glen sold 21 Connamara-blood steers, 252kg, for $2040 or 810c/kg.

They also sold 28, 252kg, for $2040 or 809c/kg.

L & M McNamara sold 13 Kelly-blood steers, 289kg, for $2130 or 737/.kg.

Cremona Park, Molesworth, sold its first pen of 25 Merlewood, Tamaroo and Millah Murrah-blood steers, 267kg, for $2000 or 749c/kg.

Their seconds, 25 head, 224kg, sold for $1800 or 803c/kg.

Three Valleys, Murrindindi, sold 22 Paringa-blood steers, 262kg, for $1920 or 732c/kg.

They also sold 20 head, 236kg, for $1810 or 766c/kg.

JR & LS Drysdales sold 11 Limousin/Angus-cross steers, 413kg, for $2590 or 627c/kg.

A second pen of 17, 342kg, sold for $2050 or 599c/kg.

RT & SM Kerr sold 20 Levenvale-blood steers, 376kg, for $2290 or 609c/kg.

Glen Innes Trading sold 16 Angus and Angus/Hereford-cross steers, 285kg, for $1950 or 684c/kg.

They also sold 14 Black Baldy steers, 250kg, for $1910 or 764c/kg.

Rowallan Grazing sold 16 Angus steers, 298kg, for $2070 or 694c/kg.

Keska Management sold 25 Angus-cross steers, 223kg, for $1800, or 807c/kg.

J Mayes, Heathcote, sold 12 Te Mania-blood steers, 320kg, for $2100 or 656c/kg.

Kerrabilli Pastoral sold five Speckle Park-cross steers, 182kg, for $1200 or 659c/kg.

Babicka Investments sold 11 Adamleuca-blood steers, 337kg, for $2290 or 679c/kg.

Premier Bay sold 28 Angus steers, 252kg, for $2040 or 809c/kg

Pickup Pastoral, Ghin Ghin, sold 23 Landfall-blood steers, 592kg, for $3050 or 515c/kg.

Their second pen of 12, 504kg, sold for $3020 or 599c/kg.

Accolade sold 17 Angus-cross steers, 372kg, for $2500 or 672c/kg.

C Purvis sold 14 Riga and Riddlevue-blood steers, 523kg, for $2980 or 569c/kg.

Bernie Taylor, Thornton, sold 14 Angus steers, 501kg, for $3040 or 606c/kg.

Little Hampton sold 18 steers, 540kg, for $2900 or 537c/kg.

The Grange, Murrindindi, sold 16 Paringa-blood steers, 412kg, for $2890 or 701c/kg.

Their second pen of nine, 377kg, sold for $2300 or 610c/kg.

John Hutt sold 20 Poll Hereford steers, 512kg, for $2750 or 537c/kg.

Grimshaw Electrics sold 12 Hereford steers, 579kg, for $2800 or 483c/kg.

Sharrock Family Trust, Alexandra, sold 10 Angus and Red Angus steers, 611kg, for $2940 or 481c/kg.

Lyn Cooper sold six Charolais heifers, 503kg, for

Barragunda sold 17 Angus heifers, 390kg, for $2220 or 569c/kg.

The Grange sold nine heifers, 429kg, for $2390 or 557c/kg.

Cathay Fasso sold 20 Banquet-blood heifers, 379kg, for $2410 or 635c/kg.

Whanregarwen Pastoral, Yea, sold 26 heifers, 369kg, for $2350 or 636c/kg.

Murray Ghin Pastoral sold 31 heifers, 317kg, for $1950 or 615c/kg.

Heather Jenkins sold 10 Angus heifers, 198kg, for $1520 or 767c/kg.

Cloverbrook sold 29 Angus heifers, 191kg, for $1600 or 837c/kg.

Glen Brothers sold 13 Hereford heifers, 266kg, for $1650 or 620c/kg.

Premier Bay sold 27 Angus heifers, 250kg, for $1810 or 724c/kg.

S Williamson sold 20 Charolais heifers, 426kg, for $2200 or 516c/kg.

Inverugie Pastoral sold 30 Angus heifers, 316kg, for $1950 or 617c/kg.,

Balmoral Park Angus sold 8 heifers, 188kg, for $1450 or 771c/kg.