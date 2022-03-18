Mega Bairnsdale feature calf sale attracts broad gallery of buyers

+13



























Gippsland graziers keen to restock and bolster breeding numbers were out in force during Bairnsdale's annual autumn store calf sale where light-weight heifers sold to a top price of 856 cents a kilogram.

Agents yarded about 3800 cattle at the feature market where feedlotters with orders to background cattle competed against graziers from most regions across Gippsland.

Bill Wyndham & Co livestock manager Colin Jones said competition for the mostly weaner cattle yarding came from a large field of buyers.

"There was a feedlot order to go to South Australia with some other smaller feedlot orders and we had a lot more local competition because of the good season across East Gippsland," Mr Jones said.

"South Gippsland competition probably hasn't been as strong as what we've seen previously, but locals really stepped up during the annual sale."

In some cases, light-weight heifers sold for more money compared to their brothers as agents and graziers were keen to source female cattle as future breeders for operations in central and East Gippsland.

Albury-based commission buyer Graeme Ward, NSW, was among the volume buyers and bought two B-double loads of heifers for the Ogilvie Group's feedlot in South Australia.

Mr Ward said the cattle would be sent into a backgrounding operation near Naracoorte, SA.

The sale included 247 mixed-sex Hereford calves, June-August 2021-drop, consigned by Tim Woodgate, Buchan, which featured a top pen of 26 steers, 370kg, for $2350 or 635c/kg.

A second pen of 26 steers, 365kg, made $2320 or 635c/kg, 27 steers, 351kg, made $2290 or 652c/kg and 27 steers, 341kg, made $2220 or 645c/kg.

Mr Woodgate also sold 100 heifers including 20 Hereford heifers, 313kg, which made $1880 or 600c/kg, 32 heifers, 318kg, for $1890 or 594c/kg and 33 heifers, 257kg, for $1820 or 708c/kg.

Hurley Family Angus, Dargo, sold 110 Angus steers and 70 Angus heifers, nine to 11 months, including 20 Angus steers, 395kg, for $2400 or 607c/kg, 24 steers, 361kg, for $2370 or 656c/kg and 22 steers, 339kg, for $2370 or 699c/kg.

The Hurley family's top pen of 25 Angus heifers, 345kg, surpassed their brothers and made $2410 or 698c/kg, while 26 heifers, 298kg, made $1980 or 614c/kg and nine heifers, 286kg, made $1960 or 685c/kg.

Bayrook Pastoral, Butchers Ridge, sold 81 Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross steers and 21 heifers, eight to nine months, including 28 steers, 326kg, for $2340 or 717c/kg, 28 steers, 292kg, for $2210 or 756c/kg and 25 steers, 271kg, for $2100 or 774c/kg.

The also sold nine Hereford/Shorthorn-cross heifers, 231kg, for $2000 or 865c/kg and 12 heifers, 231kg, for $1700 or 735c/kg.

TG & RA Faithfull sold 13 Angus steers, 410kg, for $2420 or 590c/kg and the dearest heifer calf pen with 14 heifers, 361kg, knocked down for $2470 or 684c/kg.



The pen was bought via Alex Scott & Staff Sale for a cattle breeder at Maffra.

Gavin Moon and Irene Harris, Wulgulmerang, attended the sale and sold 117 mixed-sex Hereford heifers including 25 steers, 308kg, for $2230 or 724c/kg and 30 Hereford steers, 280kg, for $2100 or 750c/kg.

Bill and Annemarie Henderson, Gelantipy, trading as WJ & A Henderson, sold 97 mixed-sex Hereford calves, eight to 10 months, including 20 steers, 394kg, for $2360 or 598c/kg, 22 steers, 359kg, for $2350 or 654c/kg and 21 steers, 321kg, for $2210 or 688c/kg.



The Hendersons also sold 17 heifers, 330kg, for $1870 or 566c/kg and 17 heifers, 294kg, for $1810.



Tamcal, also known as Snowy River Angus, Buchan/Swan Reach, sold 150 Angus steers, seven to eight months, including 33 steers, 305kg, for $2200 or 721c/kg and 33 steers, 283kg, for $2170 or 766c/kg.

Snowy River Angus manager Trent Howell said 71 steers from the draft were supposed to be sold at Omeo during the Mountain Calf Sales, but wet weather at Buchan made it impossible for trucks to enter the property.



Louis and Sharon Pendergast, Benambra, sold 75 mixed-sex Angus and Angus/Hereford-cross calves, eight and nine months, including 25 steers, 275kg, for $2060 or 749c/kg.

Buchan Station, Buchan, sold 53 steers and 11 heifers, 11-13 months, including 22 steers, 420kg, for $2520 or 600c/kg and 20 steers, 380kg, for $2420 or 636c/kg.

K & H Maher sold 24 steers, 389kg, for $2420 or 622c/kg, while Creighton Grange Angus sold 20 steers, 400kg, for $2610 or 652c/kg.

Kent Park sold 30 Hereford steers, 409kg, for $2340 or 572c/kg and another 30 steers, 365kg, for $2300 or 630c/kg.

PJ & OD Pederson sold 13 Hereford steers, 379kg, for $2250 or 593c/kg, while David Scott sold nine steers, 410kg, for $2340 or 570c/kg and 24 Hereford steers, 340kg, for $2190 or 644c/kg.

PC & D Moon sold 24 Hereford steers, 317kg, for $2200 or 694c/kg, while GM & LL Troake sold 12 Herefod steers, 374kg, for $2200 or 588c/kg.

K & T Woodgate sold 24 Hereford steers, 357kg, for $2200 or 616c/kg and 26 steers, 310kg, for $2070 or 667c/kg.

Neil Henderson sold 26 Angus steers, 324kg, for $2190 or 675c/kg.

DM Jensen sold 10 steers, 443kg, for $2470 or 557c/kg and 10 steers, 403kg, for $2240 or 555c/kg.

J Hayward & Partners, Ensay, sold 14 steers, 440kg, for $2690 or 611c/kg and 20 steers, 387kg, for $2360 plus 22 Black Baldy heifers, 393kg, for $2340 or 595c/kg and 23 heifers, 352kg, for $2340 or 664c/kg.

D & D Guy sold 20 steers, 389kg, for $2480 or 637c/kg and 20 steers, 331kg, for $2170 or 655c/kg.

Buchan Back Creek, Buchan, sold 28 Angus heifers, 308kg, for $1930 and 29 heifers, 281kg, for $1840 or 654c/kg.