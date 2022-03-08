Benambra Herefords hit new highs during Mountain Calf Sales

+11























Hereford cattle backed up by more than 100 years of genetics sold to dearer rates at Benambra on Tuesday as some vendors reported spikes in averages up by several hundred dollars compared to 2021.

About 1220 cattle were yarded for the third Mountain Calf Sale in Victoria's high country, down on previous years as local breeders seek to retain breeding females on the back of buoyant seasonal conditions.



Elders Victorian livestock manager Matt Tinkler said both breeders and purchasers were rewarded with strong prices.



"Given what we've seen in the last 12 or 18 months, this sale would be as solid as any we've seen," he said.

"We've seen Hereford calves really strongly contested in the steer portion with steers 330-360kg making that 700c/kg or a little bit better."

Unlike other Hereford sales across eastern Australia, Mr Tinkler said Benambra was renowned for its Hereford cattle and the proven genetics which made them perform well in most operations.

"If you're in the market to buy Hereford cattle, this is the spot to come," he said.

"You are getting 100 years of genetics here in the Hereford breed and that's probably what sets these Herefords apart from maybe other Hereford cattle."

Buying competition was spread evenly among restockers and feedlotters, as both groups of buyers chased suitably-bred cattle for operations north of the Murray River, into SA and other parts of Victoria.

Bullock fatteners from the Upper Murray secured several of the first pens sold at the sale, followed by strong Victorian feedlot and Gippsland restocking competition.

Mr Tinkler said averages among vendors were significantly higher compared to the same sale in 2021.

The sale started with two pens of Hereford steers consigned by AG & SM Pendergast with 20 steers fetching $2650 and 22 steers knocked down for $2540 a head.

DJ Tomkins sold 18 Hereford steers for $2410, while WJC Pendergast sold 15 Herefords for $2500.

Richard and Anne Faithfull, Benambra, sold 160 mixed-sex Hereford calves, 10-11 months, including 26 steers for $2410, 22 Hereford steers for $2370, and 18 steers for $2150.

The same vendors also sold 85 heifers over three pens for $2660, $2360 and $1910, respectively.

Kelvin and Jackie Pendergast, Benambra, sold 60 mixed-sex Herefords, nine to 11 months, and were awarded the best pen of Hereford steers which sold for $2480.

BR & EST LE Pendergast sold 20 European Union-accredited steers for $2460, while WA Pendergast sold 32 steers for $2330.



BJ & JB Carroll, Benambra, sold nine Charolais steers for $2530 and eight Charolais steers for $2220, as well as nine Charolais heifers - the best presented Charolais pen - for $2400 and six for $2080.



Russell and Merilyn Pendergast, Benambra, sold 47 mixed-sex Hereford calves, 10-11 months, including 12 steers for $2410 and 15 steers for $2380.

Russell and Steph Cornall, Benambra, sold 185 Hereford mixed-sex calves, nine to 11 months, including 43 Hereford steers for $2350 and 26 steers for $2290.

SR & L Anderson sold 20 Hereford steers for $2310.

Danny Cook, Beloka Pastoral, Benambra, sold 87 mixed-sex Hereford cattle including 22 steers for $2370 and 18 steers for $2290.

Ray and Max Pendergast sold 12 Hereford heifers for $2600 and five heifers for $2300.

Peter and Sue Soutter, Benambra, sold 30 Hereford heifers including two pens of 15 for $2100 and $1920, respectively.