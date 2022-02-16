Cracking bull selling season is ahead

Buyers are more likely to be discerning during the upcoming autumn bull selling season, in part due to the increase in online sales during COVID-19.

That's according to Te Mania Angus stud director Hamish McFarlane, Mortlake, who said the pandemic had changed the way bulls were appraised.

And Mr McFarlane believed that was something that was likely to continue.

"I think it's accelerated things in the right direction, in the sense that there is more sale by description," he said.

"AuctionsPlus has put that to the fore."

He said buyers who lived further away from where a sale was to take place had become more discerning about the genetics they intended to purchase, using tools such as videos to appraise potential purchases.

"It's allowed them to do a lot more homework before they get to the sale than used to be the case," he said.

Mr McFarlane said the recent Stock & Land Beef Week open day had offered potential clients the opportunity to view the stud's - and other operators' - bulls.

"It's a good opportunity for them to look at other programs without committing," he said.

He said there was a really good roll up of visitors on the day.

"At the end of the day, it will come down to the bulls - the quality of the line up will determine the price," he said.

"But I think it's fair to say the market is in fairly buoyant territory and commercial producers have been well rewarded for purchasing quality genetics.

"Hopefully it flows through to what we have to supply."

Te Mania's sale is on March 2.

Lindsay Murray Grey stud principal Craig Grant, Coleraine, said he was quietly optimistic for his upcoming sale on February 22.

"We had a terrific result last year, and if we are anywhere near that, I will be more than happy," Mr Grant said.

"Where the cattle industry is, people should be able to spend a little bit more on replacement bulls."

He said he was expecting interest from interstate buyers, particularly as there was a smaller pool of Murray Greys that was available.

He said the easing of coronavirus restrictions should also make it easier.

"This time last year we were struggling with the South Australian border as to whether we may be, or may not be able to get buyers over here."

He said there were others who would be bidding on AuctionsPlus.

"People are still hesitant to jump on a plane and come across," he said.

Meanwhile, agents say the recent strong results at Yarram Park and Mount William were a sign of positive things to come.

LMB Livestock and Land auctioneer Bernie Grant, Hamilton, said the early positive sales could set the bar for the rest of the auction season.

"It could very well, I think it it did last year," Mr Grant said.

He said Yarram Park was underpinned by repeat buyers and commercial breeders "who dug deep and spent the money on bulls they really liked".

He said factors such as high weaner prices and a good season had meant buyers were prepared to pay up.

"They have to, everybody is in the same boat, it's lifted the price overall," he said.

"But it's also a great reward for these seedstock producers, they do put a lot of effort, time and money into it."

Mr Grant said he expected prices to stay high.

"There isn't an indication yet it will soften, I think these prices will stick around for quite a while," he said.

Elders stud stock representative and auctioneer Ross Milne said there was a lot of optimism in the beef industry.

"A lot of the cow-calf breeders have got great prices from the weaner sales in the last couple of months," he said.

Mr Milne said a good, sound season was also adding to positive prices in bull sales.

He predicted most breeds would enjoy an increase in sale averages and prices this year from last year.

Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Peter Godbolt said he hoped auctions would be very strong coming off an outstanding season late last year and the recent break.

"Heifer bulls are going to be very well sought after again this year," Mr Godbolt said.

"People are going forward with the genetics the stud breeders are providing them."

He said bulls had been weaned onto good pasture.

"They've been able to cruise on through," he said.