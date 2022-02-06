Farmer, Virbac raise $11,000 for prostate cancer detection

A Penshurst Angus breeder has pledged to continue to raise awareness of prostate cancer prevention after his donation of two heifers sold at the recent Warrnmabol weaner sale raised $6000 for the Male Bag Foundation.

Roland Cameron, trading as Athlone South, selected two of his best heifers from a drop of 350 calves to ensure the proceeds were substantial to the foundation which helps men with the purchase of transperineal biopsy machines in rural regional hospitals to help diagnose prostate cancer.



"As a result of what happened to me in 2019, I hope men over 50, or those with a family history over 40, start a conversation with their doctor, to make an informed decision about having a Prostate Specific Antigen test." Mr Cameron said.

"In my case, I was symptom free, so I was grateful to have an early indicator to have further investigation.



"I'm dedicated to raising awareness on a subject that many men find difficult to talk about."



The Warrnambool Stock Agents' Association showed their support by purchasing one of the heifers and have arranged to send the heifer back to Mr Cameron's property where she will grow out.



The plan is to join her ready to be presented in calf for sale again next year to raise another round of funds for prostate awareness.

Virbac Australia, which makers of Multimin and Cydectin, also contributed with a donation of $5000 on the day to support Mr Cameron's efforts.



The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia recommends all men over 50, or 40 with a family history of prostate cancer should talk to their doctor about testing options as part of their regular health check up.

Virbac area sales manager Rod Evans backed Mr Cameron's decision to raise money for the foundation.



"Roland has been a long-time supporter of Virbac's animal health products, so it was our turn to support him," Mr Evans said.



"He's inspirational and on the front foot in joining the growing team around men's health and awareness of how to avoid prostate cancer.



"Get on board fellas and book in for a prostate check".

For more, visit themalebagfoundation.org.au.