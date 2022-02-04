Farmers tackle growing rabbit populations in the eastern Wimmera

Growing rabbit populations in a small eastern Wimmera community will the focus of a joint crackdown by landowners and biosecurity officers from Agriculture Victoria.

It follows property inspections in the Avon Plains area, about 30 kilometres west of St Arnaud, which recently confirmed the economic and environmental consequences rabbits had caused the community, AgVic said.

Funding was recently received by the Avon Plains-Banyena Landcare Group from the Victorian Rabbit Action Network to implement two community workshops, a survey of the area and a rabbit action plan.



Agriculture Victoria biosecurity officer Josh Howard said rabbits in the area had been a problem for years and this funding would help develop a coordinated control strategy to target the pest species.

"The impact of rabbits in the Avon Plains area, particularly around the Avon Plains Lakes, is of particular concern," he said.

He said department staff presented information about best practice for rabbit management at a workshop in 2021.

"The project will include 66 properties and 24 roadsides in the Avon Plains area surrounding Lake Batyo Catyo, Walkers Lake, Hollands Lake and Hancocks Lake," he said.

"All public and private land within the designated project area will be inspected for the presence of rabbits."

Mr Howard said the best rabbit control results are achieved when landowners work together and implement management simultaneously.

"During the inspections, we will discuss the project with landholders, provide information to assist with rabbit control specific to each property and comprehensively map areas of rabbit activity," he said.

"Best practice rabbit management involves control techniques such as baiting and ripping and they become more effective this time year because the rabbits are more likely to eat bait and soil is more friable and better for ripping."

He said the Catchment and Land Protection Act 1994 stated landowners have a responsibility to prevent the spread of, and as far as possible eradicate established pest species.

"This ensures pest animals don't adversely affect agricultural production on neighbouring farms or impact on the natural environment," he said.

For more, visit agriculture.vic.gov.au or phone 136 186.