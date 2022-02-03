Final Stock & Land Beef Week day heads to western Vic, SA

+35







































































A mammoth 26 beef studs across western Victoria and South Australia took part in the final day of Stock & Land Beef Week for 2022 on Thursday.

In the last eight days, more than 140 studs across Victoria, SA and NSW have opened their gates to showcase their seed stock, marking 31 years since Beef Week first started.

The studs included Bra-Ma, Caladenia, Cara Park, Chalon, Ebernezer Park, Gambier Red, Karowa, Mount Gambier, Rellum Farms, Admetus, Bassano, Boonaroo, Eloora, Emigrace, Glenfern, Grangeburn, Lindsay Mavstar/Mavgold, Moora, Morgiana, Nampara, Pathfinder, Taronga, Weeran and Wilkah.

Were you out and about at Stock & Land Beef Week? Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.

