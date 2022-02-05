New initiative is helping the dairy industry improve food safety

A new approach to food safety developed by Victoria's dairy regulator is providing consumers with greater assurance of the safety of their food.

Dairy RegTech is an initiative from Dairy Food Safety Victoria which replaces traditional business audits with an approach focused on improving food safety culture.

Businesses partner with the regulator through the RegTech program by supplying real-time data which determines how best to improve food safety performance, ultimately helping to prevent food safety incidents.

READ MORE:

Building on funding DFSV received in 2018 from the state government to develop the initiative, an additional $1.3 million is being invested to trial RegTech in the meat and seafood industries via regulator PrimeSafe.

Agriculture Victoria executive director of agriculture regulatory policy Sally Fensling said the expansion was promising for the sector.

"Trials in the meat and seafood sectors are expected over the next six months, with the hope these lead to permanent positive outcomes for industry," said Fensling.

"RegTech is so effective because it supports close collaboration between a business and its regulator."

"The experience in the dairy industry so far has shown that engaged businesses are continuously improving their food safety outcomes which is resulting in greater confidence from their consumers."

Since Dairy RegTech formally launched in January 2021, 10 manufacturing sites, producing about 10 per cent of Victoria's milk, have adopted the program with many more expected over the next year.

"Dairy RegTech informs Dairy Food Safety Victoria where to focus regulatory resources and where to reduce regulatory intervention," said Dairy Food Safety Victoria chair Anne Astin said.

"Early adopters have already experienced a tailored approach to audit moving from standard checklists to discussions on food safety related issues."

Bulla Dairy chief executive Allan Hood said Dairy RegTech allowed Bulla to build a stronger food safety culture and created greater collaboration in the industry.

"From being involved in the development of the pilot program through to its implementation, we work much closer with Dairy Food Safety Victoria as well as the other dairy companies involved in the program - there's been a collective approach to improve food safety and quality," Mr Hood said.

"Each and every Bulla team member, whether they work on the factory floor or not, now knows how they can contribute to excellent food safety practices, and there's an understanding that it's everyone's responsibility."

For more, visit dairysafe.vic.gov.au/dairyregtech.