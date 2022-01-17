Beef boom means a big year for Beef Week

The 31st annual Stock & Land Beef Week promises to be the best ever with eager cashed-up stud and commercial breeders searching for herd-improving genetics.

Over 7000 bulls from 140 studs representing 30 breeds will be on display over the eight-day event which runs from January 27 to February 3, 2022, in Victoria, the Riverina and the south-east of South Australia.

These sale bulls will gross a staggering $70 million during Stock & Land Beef Week and at on-property and multi-vendor offerings following the event.

Many of the nation's leading British and European breed studs will be open during Stock & Land Beef Week and will have their sale catalogues available and have sale bulls penned and identified for potential buyers.

Nutrien stud stock agent Peter Godbolt said potential buyers could use the event to assess sale bulls at many studs at their own pace and return on sale day or bid online.

The Nutrien team see the event as an opportunity to assess bulls from studs and advise clients where they can find bulls to suit their farms.

"Whether you are a vendor or a buyer, our agents can assist with all transactions and offer valuable advice," Mr Godbolt said.

From 2022, Nutrien will partner with Stock & Land Beef Week as a sponsor and can facilitate transactions and provide advice on the best moves a buyer can make to ensure they obtain the best possible outcome for their business.

Other sponsors of Stock & Land Beef Week in 2022 are animal health giant Boehringer Ingelheim, animal nutrition specialists Rivalea and Australian Community Media, the publisher of Stock & Land.

Stock & Land Beef Week is conducted by the not-for-profit body Stud Beef Victoria which represents all breeds in the state via a sub-committee.

The event has avoided shut-downs and postponements during the pandemic and participants are aware they have to adhere to authorities' safety regulations.



The fact that Stock & Land Beef Week is an open-air event has assisted in avoiding much of the risk.

The 84-page 2022 Stock & Land Beef Week book was an insert in Stock & Land on January 6 and a flip pages version is available on the Beef Week website.



Each of the host properties will have supplies of the book which contains maps and a description of what will be available for viewing an each of the studs.

Stock & Land Beef Week is widely recognised as the largest event of its type in Australia and possibly the world.You are invited to any of the 140 properties open over eight days when cattle carrying the world's leading beef cattle genetics will be on display.

Travel safely.