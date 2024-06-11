Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Another Victorian saleyard to close within weeks

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 12 2024 - 9:36am, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sale underway. File picture.
A sale underway. File picture.

Another Victorian saleyard will close within weeks with its operators blaming low throughput, as well as the high cost of upgrading the site, for the decision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.