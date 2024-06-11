Grazing potential of former doomsday cult property in the spotlight

The sinister reputation of a doomsday cult appears to have dampened interest in its former property for sale in the Adelaide Hills SA.
First offered for around $4 million, the price has been slashed to $3.2 million for the Kuitpo property once owned by the Agape Ministries.
Seven buildings are clustered at the front of the hilly 43 hectare (106 acre) grazing block between Meadows and Mount Compass, less than an hour from Adelaide.
Police in 2010 raided properties owned by SA's Agape Ministries and seized guns, ammunition and explosives.
The former Northfield Mental Hospital (Hillcrest Hospital) in Oakden was the religious sect's headquarters.
The Kuitpo Colony was offered at auction in 2014 but failed to attract any bids.
Agape Ministries had been ordered to pay a $3 million tax bill.
The sect's controversial leader Rocco Leo fled to Fiji during the upheaval.
Remaining on the market is the Kuitpo Colony which is marketed as having good stock grazing opportunities as well as all the accommodation options.
The land has been added to since the Agape Ministries owned it.
Average annual rainfall is said to be around 700mm.
There are the seven detached "substantial" buildings on offer.
Agents said the property has advantage of immediate rental income from 11 homes (two small farmhouses) today known as the Kuitpo Colony, featuring a small village lifestyle.
Two of the dormitory style buildings have recently been upgraded and have wet facilities, spacious central living area capable of accommodating 24 beds if required.
There is a large hall with stage and a combined kitchen.
There is sundry shedding on the block with power and cement floors.
A bunker is on-site for extra storage.
Water is sourced from large dams, rainwater and bores.
The farming land is fenced into five paddocks.
Agents say prospective buyers could consider leasing the farmland.
For more information contact Ros Cross from Southgate Real Estate on 0408 360026.
