Family decides to auction their Upper Murray farm after 170 years

A family is selling their prized farming block in the foothills of the Snowy Mountains after 170 years.
Gwendoline and Sandy Creek at Tooma comprise a quality mixed-farming property across 305 hectares (754 acres) in the centre of the Upper Murray.
Agents from Inglis Rural Property say they are already fielding "good interest" for the property from local family operators wanting to expand their holdings "along with outside investors trying to get a foothold in the region".
The long-held and versatile property is located 10km south of the village of Tooma, 27km north of Corryong, 44km from Tumbarumba and 143km north-east of Albury-Wodonga.
The public auction will be held at the Commercial Club, 618 Dean Street, Albury on Wednesday, July 3 at 10.30am.
The property offers attractive scale for the area, strong consistent soil types and dual frontage to the permanent Sandy Creek.
Agents say the region is well known for its reliable seasons and strong spring pasture growth.
Gwendoline and Sandy Creek has a high percentage of arable country to be suited as a cash/fodder cropping enterprise or livestock breeding and fattening platform.
The property consists of gently undulating topography with fertile heavier red/brown granite/clay loam soils with a strong fertiliser and lime history.
It is primarily sown to perennial pastures including phalaris, cocksfoot, rye, sub and white clovers.
The area is renowned for its high fertility and consistent seasonal reliability allowing high density stocking rates.
There is a high level of development with primarily new fencing (electrified), stock laneways, modern steel Prattley cattle yards, and is fenced into 24 paddocks.
Along with dual frontage to Sandy Creek the property has 21 dams, many of which are spring-fed.
Elevation across the property ranges from 260 metres to 380 metres.
Held by the same family since the mid 1800's, the property is today operated commercially by professional tenants with high value pasture and canola seed rotation, Angus cattle and prime lamb production.
"Gwendoline and Sandy Creek offers high utility land in the centre of the tightly held Upper Murray," selling agent Sam Triggs said.
For more information contact the agents at Inglis Rural Property - Sam Triggs on 0410 683891 and Liam Griffiths on 0427 474900.
