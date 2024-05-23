Bird flu detected at second chicken farm in Victoria

Avian influenza virus has been confirmed at a second Victorian poultry farm.
The property is located in the Terang region and is linked to the property at Meredith where the H7N3 high pathogenicity strain of avian influenza virus has resulted in numerous bird deaths.
Control Orders are in place restricting the movement of poultry, poultry products, equipment and vehicles on or off properties in designated areas around the two infected premises.
The orders include a restricted area covering a five kilometre radius around the Meredith farm and a broader control area buffer zone covering an area of 20km.
A restricted area covering a 1.5km radius has also been placed around the Terang farm, about 130km west of Meredith, with a broader control area buffer zone covering 15 km.
Victoria's Chief Veterinarian Graeme Cooke said on May 22 that Agriculture Victoria staff were working with industry to contain and eradicate the virus.
"Avian influenza is a viral disease of birds found globally," Dr Cooke said.
"The strain of the virus detected near Meredith is H7N3, which is different from H5N1 that's impacting the USA and other parts of the world.
"H5N1 has not been detected in birds in Australia."
Any suspicion of an emergency animal disease should be immediately reported to the 24-hour EAD Hotline on 1800 675 888 or a local vet.
Agriculture Victoria said consumers should not be concerned about eggs and poultry products from the supermarkets as "they do not pose a risk and are safe to eat".
