Stock & Land
Home/Dairy
Breaking

Fonterra jumps towards 'divesting' in Australia, future here uncertain

AT
By Andrew Thomson
May 22 2024 - 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fonterra Oceania managing director René Dedoncker: Exploring potential divestment options.
Fonterra Oceania managing director René Dedoncker: Exploring potential divestment options.

New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra is taking another significant step towards "divesting" out of the Australian dairy industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.