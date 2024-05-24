Stock & Land
Angus steers hit 400c/kg as feedlots battle for cattle at Leongatha

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated May 24 2024 - 12:51pm, first published 12:00pm
Pictures by Bryce Eishold

Feedlot-specification cattle to go onto feed have attracted similar prices on a cents a kilogram basis compared to weaner steers at Leongatha's fortnightly store sale.

