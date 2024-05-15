How saddling up some horse magic helped sell a cattle grazing block

Horses helped capture the magic of this hilly piece of cattle grazing country north of Moe which has just sold for $1.65 million.
Darrabrook in the Baw Baw Ranges at Moondarra has been on the market for around a year with various agents across its 129.5 hectares (320 acres).
This week the sale through Ray White was made official.
Ray White's principal at its Yarragon office, Jackie Shearer, admitted a new marketing campaign featuring a "Man from Snowy River" look drew a lot of attention to the property.
With the help of a willing vendor, the horseback campaign added to the property's undoubted high country appeal, she said.
At the selling price, the grazing land has sold for just over $5000 per acre to a buyer from further east in Gippsland.
Located 20 minutes north of Moe and a few hours from Melbourne, Darrabrook offered "an unparalleled opportunity" for cattle grazing enthusiasts, Ms Shearer said.
"This property is ideal for those looking to expand their grazing operations or simply embrace the peaceful lifestyle of rural living," agents said.
Fertile soils and "ample" grazing space combine with an annual average rainfall of a mighty 1039mm to produce lush pastures.
There are existing home sites on the property.
"Embrace the beauty and productivity of cattle grazing at Darrabrook -. your ideal rural lifestyle begins here amidst the scenic splendor of the Baw Baw Ranges," agents said.
" ... experience the rewards of cattle grazing in the heart of West Gippsland."
