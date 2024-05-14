Government backs Tassie-made methane reducing cattle feed in trial

A $4 million investment into the state's agricultural sector will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from livestock, thanks to a government partnership with TasFarmers and Tasmanian business Sea Forest.
A large scale trial will demonstrate the commercial-scale viability of Asparagopsis feed supplements produced by Sea Forest, which when ingested, can slash livestock methane emissions by up to 98 per cent.
General manager at Fonterra Jack Holden said Tasmania's pasture based farming system made it the ideal location to undertake this trial.
"Fonterra is pleased to be part of this project, enabling us to expand our Asparagopsis red seaweed trial beyond the first 1,000 dairy cows in the 2024-25 milk season," Mr Holden said.
"Fonterra's objective has always been to validate red seaweed as a safe, effective and commercially sensible climate solution."
Parks and Environment Minister Nick Duigan said the TasFarmers proposal will use Sea Forest's Asparagopsis SeaFeed as a feed additive to some 24,000 head of livestock, across both dairy and beef.
He said this would reduce an estimated 16,350 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent over the next three years, equal to taking 7000 cars off the road in Tasmania.
"Livestock is a significant contributor to Tasmania's greenhouse gas emissions, even greater than the emissions from our entire transport sector," Mr Duigan said.
He said TasFarmers had partnered with some Tasmania's largest dairy and beef producers, as well as the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture, who will lead project evaluation.
"It really feels like all hands are on deck to pull together and realise the commercial potential of this Tasmanian product," Mr Duigan said.
"This is just one more way we can reduce emissions to ensure we continue to meet our target of net zero emissions, or lower, from 2030."
