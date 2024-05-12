Stunning geomagnetic solar storm's spectacular display across the Wimmera

A strong solar storm hitting earth this week produced some ineffable displays of colour in the skies across the Wimmera.
A G5 geomagnetic storm produced a solar outburst, not seen at at that intensity since 2003, allowed the Aurora Australis to be seen at unusually low latitudes.
The rare occurrence allowed Wimmera residents to see the phenomena along the southern horizon, as well as photograph the display on their phones.
The sun has produced strong solar flares since May 8, resulting in at least seven outbursts of plasma.
Each eruption, known as a coronal mass ejection, can contain billions of tons of plasma and magnetic field from the sun's outer atmosphere, or corona.
The flares seem to be associated with a sunspot that's 16 times the diameter of earth, the administration said.
It is all part of the solar activity ramping up as the sun approaches the peak of its 11-year cycle.
- With AAP
