Chance discovery in Hills apple orchard leads to new international variety

Ashley Green was on his tractor in the Adelaide Hills one day and noticed something a little strange on a nearby tree branch.
That discovery has led to the development of a new apple variety, which has almost one million trees planted in South Africa and is found in almost every apple-growing nation in the world.
"I noticed a branch of a different colour (apple), which were out earlier than we expect to see them," he said.
"It was very subtle - most people would have driven past - but I've got an apple grower's eye."
Mr Green marked the short, maybe 30 centimetre, section of the branch at his Lenswood orchard so he could find it again, coming back several times in the next two years.
"We watched the apple mature that year and it was quite spectacular," he said.
The fifth generation apple grower says finding the fully red apples, on a tree filled with striped red apples, is not unheard of but somewhat rare.
"They say about one in every 200 trees will foster a genetic mutation of sorts," he said.
But he said these apples also had their own appeal.
For the next few years, he worked with others in the industry to generate interest in propagating the variety.
Since apple seeds do not grow true-to-type, getting more of the apples involved a system of taking shoots and buds from the branch and grafting them.
"You go from part of a branch to eight to 10 trees, take those trees and eventually end up with hundreds and thousands," he said.
Mr Green said his orchard is the only one in Australia producing this variety, with about 3000 trees planted.
But it has taken off in South Africa.
"They came out and saw it, and saw the potential," he said.
"They got moving very quickly."
There are "a few more hurdles" with Europe, including treatments, but he says there has also been interest there.
Mr Green said Australia had a number of new apple varieties, while the tough market conditions at the moment made it difficult for apple growers to invest in even more varieties.
But he is confident in the potential for the fruit.
"We're taking a slow approach - we think we've got something good and we're slowly taking it to market," he said.
The red skinned apple, which he describes as a crunchy, sweet apple, similar to a Pink Lady with a "bit of bite and acid", has been named Summer Love.
"It's an apple that stores well, will handle well on the supermarket shelf and last well on the fridge or table, and is a very nice eat," he said.
He said it is a late variety, while its storing capabilities means it can be brought to market in summer, when other varieties might not be as good.
Last year, they picked about 20 tonnes of the variety, supplying to the SA Produce Markets, Foodland, Drakes and other independents, and Mr Green is hopeful this year's harvest, happening in early May, will be double that.
With troubles in the apple market at the moment, including a high cost of labour and low returns, Mr Green said this discovery and its success overseas was "something in the background that's good".
"It hasn't been easy in our (apple growing) game," he said.
"It's good to have something behind the scenes for morale.
"It's something that hopefully the next generation can build on."
He said there was a small royalty on tree sales but it was "not setting the world on fire".
With difficulties in the market, Mr Green has set up a roadside stall at their orchard and offer online sales.
"We weren't able to make money in the conventional world so we're trying to reach consumers directly and value add," he said.
"We used to have a lot of people ask where they can buy apples, so we set it up.
"It is really rewarding to give people fruit fresh out of the orchard, rather than spending two to three weeks in the supply chain."
Mr Green said despite the tough times, he was proud of the products of his orchard, which produces about 2000t each year of Gala, Granny Smiths, Fuki, Pink Ladys, Bravos, Missiles and Golden Delicious.
"We're growing high quality, great-eating apples, that are healthy and good for people to buy and eat, but we do need support," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.