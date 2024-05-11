Stock & Land

Kangaroo Flat tops the state for escaped burn offs with 88 runaway fires

BL
By Ben Loughran
May 11 2024 - 11:00am
Kangaroo Flat topped the state for escaped burn offs. Picture by Ben Loughran
Kangaroo Flat topped the state for escaped burn offs. Picture by Ben Loughran

Establish firebreaks, have water on hand and keep an eye on the burn at all times.

BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

