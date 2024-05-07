Stock & Land
Victorian Lowline stud wins Grand Champion female and male at Beef 2024

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated May 7 2024 - 6:41pm, first published 6:36pm
Matt Cooney, Cann Valley Cattle Co, (left) with the Grand Champion Lowline Bull, Cann Valley The Big Bang, with judge Graham Brown and parader Carlie Macklemann. Picture: Judith Maizey
A stud from Victoria, Rotherwood Lowline Stud, has taken out the Grand Champion Female and Grand Champion Male in the Lowline stud cattle competition.

