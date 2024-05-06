Stock & Land
Home/Studstock

Grazier treks from Victoria to Rockhampton for Beef Australia 2024

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
May 6 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black Diamond Speckle Park stud principal Murray Van der Drift, Marcona, Vic, made the journey north to Beef Australia in Rockhampton in just 25 hours. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Black Diamond Speckle Park stud principal Murray Van der Drift, Marcona, Vic, made the journey north to Beef Australia in Rockhampton in just 25 hours. Picture by Bryce Eishold

Speckle Park breeder Murray Van der Drift said he was surprised when he calculated his average speed from Victoria to Rockhampton last week after completing the journey with a truck load of cattle in just 25 hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.