Stock & Land
Home/Property
Watch

Huge catchment dam a feature of choice Nareeb mixed farm

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 7 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

One of the many remarkable features of the prized Western District grazing country at Nareeb is the large catchment dam at The Wash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.