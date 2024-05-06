Huge catchment dam a feature of choice Nareeb mixed farm

One of the many remarkable features of the prized Western District grazing country at Nareeb is the large catchment dam at The Wash.
It's really more a lake at 24 hectares (60 acres) and all that water helps the host farm diversify from grazing into cropping or whatever else farming enterprise buyers can think of.
The Wash is on the market across 233 hectares (576 acres) in this tightly held area between Penshurst and Glenthompson.
Agents describe the offering as an "outstanding mixed farming enterprise with opportunity for further growth and development".
Located in O'Connors Lane, this property takes in 233 hectares (576 acres) and is about 50km east of Hamilton.
The Wash is said to have a combination of fertile soil types and is about 95 per cent arable.
This property has been used for livestock and broadacre pursuits, agents from Elders Real Estate said.
A highlight of the property is the massive catchment dam "allowing ample water supply and encouraging an abundance of riparian and woodland birdlife".
Pastures include phalaris, perennial rye grass, sub clovers and native grasses.
Agents said most of fencing consists of plain wire and six-line ringlock with electric fencing also.
The Nareeb farm is subdivided into 17 paddocks which agents say allows easy stock transition from a central point while the property itself lands at the end of a laneway, providing security and privacy.
Stock water is supplied via a combination of solar pumps, bores, troughs and dams while 13ha of underground irrigation to used via 21 sprinkler outlets.
The architecturally designed four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is set in a native garden.
The home features open plan living and a country style design.
The home has access to 100,000 litres of freshwater is available at the house.
The property is for sale by expressions of interest closing on Monday, June 17.
For more information contact Lachy Patterson at Elders Real Estate Hamilton on 0407 704684.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.