Stock & Land
Home/Dairy
Watch

More than $4m asked for old Kraft factory selling for the second time

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 6 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

There will be a second mortgagee sale of the old Kraft factory at Simpson in western Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.