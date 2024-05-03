Stock & Land
Grazing block just outside Stawell sells for $2672 per acre

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 4 2024 - 8:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
The previous owner ran 220 Merino ewes with Border Leicester lambs at foot. Pictures from Driscoll, McIllree & Dickinson.
A mixed farming block running sheep near Stawell has sold for $2672 per acre.

