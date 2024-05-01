Man, 76, killed in accident involving farm machinery at Mia Mia property

A man has been killed in a farm accident at Mia Mia.
Emergency services were called to a property on Heathcote-Spring Plains Road at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, May 1.
Police said the 76-year-old Mia Mia man was believed to have been hit by a piece of machinery and died at the scene.
WorkSafe investigators had been at the property on Wednesday evening and would return on Thursday morning, ACM understands.
Police said they would prepare a report for the Coroner.
