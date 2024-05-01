Stock & Land

Man, 76, killed in accident involving farm machinery at Mia Mia property

Gabriel Rule
JD
By Gabriel Rule, and Jenny Denton
Updated May 2 2024 - 8:51am, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Location of Heathcote-Spring Plains Rd, where fatal accident occurred.
Location of Heathcote-Spring Plains Rd, where fatal accident occurred.

A man has been killed in a farm accident at Mia Mia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.