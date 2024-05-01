Stock & Land
Elders explains expansion strategy after Tasmanian real estate move

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 2 2024 - 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Elders is continuing to buy rivals to expand its network around Australia - pictured are former staff from Emms Mooney in NSW now re-badged as Elders Emms Mooney. Picture supplied
Elders is continuing to buy rivals to expand its network around Australia - pictured are former staff from Emms Mooney in NSW now re-badged as Elders Emms Mooney. Picture supplied

The big foray of Elders into Tasmanian real estate is driven by an aggressive drive to win more market share.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

