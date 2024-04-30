Stock & Land
Home/Property
Watch

Homestead split from farm for successful sale of both near Ballarat

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 1 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

The decision to split the farmhouse from the sale of the farm land has paid off at auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.