Homestead split from farm for successful sale of both near Ballarat

The decision to split the farmhouse from the sale of the farm land has paid off at auction.
Just west of Ballarat at Cardigan - Raheen homestead was offered to bidders separate to the surrounding 115 hectare (284 acre) productive grazing farm last week.
The 1948 homestead and its house block of 11 hectares (27 acres) sold under the hammer for $960,000 at the auction in the Burrumbeet Soldiers Memorial Hall.
The farm was passed in at the auction for $8100 per acre, or about $2.3 million all up for the farm.
Elders Ballarat branch manager Sean Simpson said the farm was sold shortly after the auction for an undisclosed price to neighbouring farmers.
The home and house block appealed to lifestyle buyers due to its short distance (18km) from Ballarat.
The quality farm land with 700mm average annual rainfall appealed to neighbours looking to expand.
The comfortable three-bedroom family home was built in in 1948 and still has many original features such as ceiling roses and a large pantry.
The house has been extended over the years with the addition of a dining/living room in 1974 and a rear porch which includes a separate shower.
External weatherboards have recently been stripped and repainted.
The surrounding Raheen farm is said to be 95 per cent arable based on basalt clay loams.
The farm is subdivided into seven paddocks with "numerous" surface dams.
Farm improvements include a two-stand woolshed, older timber yards, large silo, big machinery shed, lined bungalow; cowshed/dairy and multiple additional small sheds.
