Stock & Land
Home/Dairy
Watch

Woolnorth's stunning location featured in video to attract buyers

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 30 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Potential buyers have been reminded Woolnorth in north-west Tasmania has a long history which predates the founding of Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.