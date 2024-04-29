Stock & Land
Fears growing that wild dogs are about to be given open invitation to kill

Sophie Else
Sophie Else
April 29 2024 - 2:00pm
North East farmers Clinton Ried and Emma Nankervis say the buffer zone has made a difference when it comes to protecting livestock. Picture by Mark Jesser.
Readers are advised this article contains images that are distressing.

