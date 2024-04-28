Canadian cow gives birth to quad heifers in rare feat, calves thriving

A cow in Canada has given birth to quad heifer calves in a rare feat.
The chances of a cow conceiving quads were one in every 700,000 and the chances of the calves all being born alive were one in 11.2 million.
Even more rare was for all four calves to be heifers.
The quadruplet Charolais cross calves were born last week on the farm of Erin Goodsman van Haastert and Mark van Haastert, Bjorkdale, Saskatchewan, Canada.
In a post on Facebook, Ms Goodsman van Haastert said the quads were born unassisted to a "very confused" cow.
"All four are doing well considering they're about three weeks premature," she said.
The four heifers were named Orangala, Greenelope, Bluethany and Nobody.
She described their arrival as a "wow" moment.
On Wednesday, Ms Goodsman van Haastert shared another update about the cow and her calves.
She said all four were "thriving" and after some extra attention, they had been put back with their mother.
She said "amazingly" the cow accepted all four.
"Our plan is to let her do the loving and we'll supplement them with a bottle," the farmer said.
The couple had uploaded videos to show how hardy the quads were with all active and looking to feed from a bottle, and the cow.
