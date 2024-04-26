Stock & Land
'Incredibly positive and bright' future for sheep farmers, conference hears

BM
By Barry Murphy
April 26 2024 - 11:52am
Sheep Producers Australia (SPA) chief executive Bonnie Skinner at the Future Ag Expo. Picture by Barry Murphy
There is an "incredibly positive and bright" future for Australia's sheep industry, according to Sheep Producers Australia (SPA) chief executive Bonnie Skinner.

