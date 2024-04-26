Stock & Land
Home/News

Wildlife maps to steer renewables to safe spots

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 27 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Wind turbines have been blamed for killing vulnerable native birds. File picture.
Wind turbines have been blamed for killing vulnerable native birds. File picture.

New native animal maps will be made public in July to help guide the roll out of new renewable energy projects across Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.